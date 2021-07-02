Pregnant Alex Jones poses in skinny jeans to reveal The One Show break

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Jones's maternity fashion choices have been some of our favourite outfits on TV over the last few months, as the star eagerly awaits the arrival of her new baby girl.

The One Show host is always sharing her latest looks with us, and on Thursday she posed in a pair of stylish skinny jeans and a simple white shirt as she announced that she would be taking a break from the program.

Sharing the outfit with her thousands of followers, Alex wrote: "That's me done on @bbctheoneshow for a week. I'm going to spend some time with the boys before I get too massive to move. This shirt is a handy one for pregnancy. It's @nextofficial".

We were loving the star's handy pregnancy style hack – and couldn’t believe how simple it was! Alex's baby bump was barely noticeable as she posed in the white shirt, the perfect wardrobe staple for summer.

Alex looked amazing as she posed for a photo

She styled it with a trusty pair of blue jeans and tan sandals, looking ready for the warm weather that is set to hit.

We have found an amazing alternative from & Other Stories, made from a stunning linen material. It is so versatile and can be paired with everything from shorts to skirts and jeans a la Alex. The oversized fit also means it is ideal for any mums-to-be out there.

Oversized linen shirt, £65, & Other Stories

We will definitely miss watching the Welsh presenter on our screens, and can’t wait to see what she wears for her return to the famous green sofa.

Just last week she sent fans wild when she wore a bold rainbow leopard print dress from Boden.

Alex wore the dreamiest dress for an appearance on The One Show

The frock featured a shirt-style neckline and collared sleeves, with a fit-and-flare shape that was super flattering and made for a great maternity dress as shown by Alex.

The 44-year-old's pastel yellow nails complemented the dress perfectly, and the star even went as far as matching her phone case to the outfit, too!

