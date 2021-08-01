We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Jones is just weeks away from welcoming her third child with husband Charlie Thomson, but that hasn't stopped her from stunning The One Show's viewers with her glamorous on-screen looks.

READ: The One Show's Alex Jones discloses surprising pregnancy revelation

Causing a stir with her 301k followers, the Welsh star took to Instagram on Saturday to share the details of her latest outfit, which appeared to be one of her most daring looks to date.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones reveals hilarious parenting malfunction

Proving popular with fans, Alex penned: "Lots of you asking about this dress from last night," before revealing her colourful ensemble was the 'Nadine Multi Dress' from independent label Wyse London.

SEE: Alex Jones' pregnancy diet revealed: Discover The One Show host's breakfast, lunch & dinner

Complete with puff sleeves, a stylish tiered skirt, open neckline and waist-cinching tie belt, the star looked glamorous as ever as she rocked another bump-flattering outfit. According to the designer: "it's become a statement summer piece in a delicious array of sorbet colour blocks. Simple to dress up and down and a real showstopper," and it's easy to see why.

Alex rocked the statement colour-block dress

The 45-year-old star looked radiant as she paired the colourful ensemble with a dewy makeup look, complete with a muted blush and soft rosy lip. She wore her glossy brunette locks in loose waves, and teamed the dress with a pair of platform sparkly pumps.

Having just landed in Wyse London's summer sale, Alex's dress will set back shoppers £141 after a half-price reduction. Luckily, those looking to recreate the flattering tiered look will love this £51 dupe from our high street edit.

Colour Block Linen Look Dress, £51.75, Coast

SHOP NOW

It's not the first time this week the 44-year-old has left fans envious of her maternity style. Keeping stylish has looked pretty effortless for the Welsh TV presenter, and she has stayed away from maternity wear, simply wearing items in a bigger size.

In July, the glamorous mother sent fans wild for her tiered mini dress from & Other Stories, keeping things simple as she teamed her summery look with a pair of faux leather ruched-strap heels - giving us all the inspo we need for our next garden party look.

MORE: The One Show hosts' stunning homes: Alex Jones, Christine Lampard, Matt Baker, more