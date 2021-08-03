Oti Mabuse always wows us on Strictly Come Dancing with both her sensational dance moves and the killer looks she wears.

And the star dazzled fans in a beautiful sparkling silver gown that needs to be seen to be believed.

The 30-year-old donned the show-stopping number in a photoshoot for The Times Magazine, and she styled the dress out perfectly.

The silver frock was eye-catching in every single way, and featured a unique mosaic motif that made us desperate to add it to our wardrobe.

Oti paired the magnificent item with a pair of silver shoes, which just further highlighted the beauty of the ensemble.

For the photoshoot, the professional dancer wore her hair loose, allowing it to flow down her shoulders.

Although Vicky Gill's team on Strictly are perfect at the job they do designing costumes for the dancers, we'd love them to incorporate this into the next series!

Oti sparkled in the outfit

This is hardly the first time that Oti has managed to wow her fans with her incredible fashions, and last month she stunned fans with a gorgeous all-red outfit.

The star was glowing in a red jacket with matching trousers, with the only part of outfit not following the colour code being a black top.

And it wasn't just her fashion that caught fans' attention, as she joked about a possible change to her social media output, as she had a hawk perched on the end of her arm – thankfully she was wearing a protective glove.

In the caption, she said: "Good morning meet Spirit the hawk! Love love love everything about this morning.

"I feel like my page is going to turn slowly but surely into an animal blogging page, just all the beautiful animals in the world I love."

The star always has the best fashions

Fans loved the post, and one of Oti's friends joked that she could hold a shoebill stork after the hawk, to which the dancer responded: "Hahahahahahaha you know what! I actually would."

Another wrote: "Wow!! Oti we love you," and third added: "You're braver than me!"

Although Oti is a keen animal lover, she has continued to keep her amazing fashions and dancing ability at the forefront of her social media feeds.

