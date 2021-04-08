We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christine Lampard looked beautiful in an off-duty outfit as she was pictured out for a walk with her family on Wednesday - rocking skinny jeans and her handy maternity parka coat, which kept baby Freddie strapped close to her as she cradled him with one hand.

The presenter added black ankle boots and a cosy hoodie to her look, wearing her sunglasses on her head, too.

MORE: Inside Christine and Frank's £10m mansion where they're raising second baby

In the photos published by Mail Online, husband Frank Lampard and their daughter Patricia, two, are also wrapped up in warm coats to protect themselves against the icy breeze.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Christine Lampard's chic style lessons

Christine's new mum coat is from royally-approved brand Seraphine, which is loved by the Duchess of Cambridge.

MORE: All the photos from Christine and Frank's magical winter wonderland wedding

Costing £129, it features a handy zip-off kangaroo panel for baby wearing, and is wind and water-resistant, too. We wonder if Kate had one when George, Charlotte and Louis were babies?

3-in-1 maternity parka, £129, Seraphine

Mum-of-two Christine surprised followers last month after revealing that she had welcomed her second child. The star posed for an Instagram snap from hospital, cuddling her baby boy as she breastfed him.

MORE: 8 best high-street jeans for women - from M&S' stretchy jeans to Topshop's best-selling Jamie

"Let us introduce you to our newest addition... Frederick (Freddie) George Lampard! We are completely in love @franklampard," she wrote.

Christine welcomed son Freddie in March

It was only in January that Christine, who is also the proud mum to stepdaughters Luna and Isla, announced her pregnancy.

MORE: Frank Lampard makes rare comment about marriage to Christine

Alongside a snap showing her cradling her baby bump, she told fans: "A new year and a new baby on the way for the Lampards!

"It's been a strange and worrying time to be pregnant but we're hoping and praying that cuddles from family and friends are not too far off. Sending all my love to everyone going through pregnancy during this crazy time."

During an appearance on Loose Women, the TV star also seemed to hint that she was due in April as she said: "I am sort of thinking ahead to April and what will happen at that point. Hopefully, the world will be a much better place. Ideally, I would like Frank alongside me, I don't want to do that on my own, and lots of women did have to do that the first time around."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.