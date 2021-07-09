Frank and Christine Lampard stand out from the crowd with glamourous Wimbledon appearance A whole host of stars arrived for day 11 of Wimbledon

Christine Lampard and her husband Frank led the celebrity glamour on day 11 of Wimbledon - and they certainly dressed for the occasion! Turning heads as she posed for photographs, the Loose Women star - who welcomed the couple's second child in March - looked every inch the style queen in her stunning white tiered midi dress and nude strappy heels.

Not to be outdone in the style stakes, former footballer Frank put on an equally smart display with his slick navy suit, crisp white shirt and coordinating tie.

The 42-year-old former footballer and his wife Christine appeared to be in great spirits and were joined by the likes of David Beckham, Jenna Coleman, Carole and Michael Middleton and Sophie Winkleman.

Both Frank, 43, and Christine, 42, welcomed their son Freddie a mere few months ago. They are also doting parents to their two-year-old daughter Patricia, while Frank has to two older girls, Luna and Isla, from his former relationship with Elen Rivas.

When announcing her baby joy back in March, Christine posed for an Instagram snap in hospital, cuddling her baby boy as she breastfed him. "Let us introduce you to our newest addition... Frederick (Freddie) George Lampard! We are completely in love @franklampard," she wrote. It was only in January that Christine revealed her pregnancy.

Frank and Christine Lampard turned heads at Wimbledon on Friday

However, Freddie's arrival was tinged with sadness as Frank had just been sacked as Chelsea's manager. In May, the dad-of-four admitted how much he has enjoyed spending some downtime with his family following the birth of his son.

Speaking with his cousin Jamie Redknapp via MailOnline, Frank explained how the extra time allowed him to kick back with his loved ones. "My son, Freddie, was born two months ago," he said. "I've been able to enjoy that and being at home with my girls."

The couple appeared to be in great spirits

The sportsman confessed that he was completely "engrossed" with work when little Patricia was born - at the time, he had become footballer manager at Derby.

On how his experience was different with his son, Frank added: "Certainly a managerial career means much more sacrifice than as a player. For instance, Patricia was born when I was manager at Derby and I was engrossed in my work. Being there this time has been the big positive."

