This Morning's Bryony Blake looks angelic in the dreamiest bohemian dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Bryony Blake just wore the most beautiful bohemian dress on This Morning – and it's a hit with viewers. Returning to the ITV breakfast show on Wednesday, the presenter stepped out in an angelic white dress from La Redoute as she hosted her regular beauty segment.

RELATED: This Morning's Bryony Blake wows viewers in the dreamiest River Island dress

Bryony turned to La Redoute for Wednesday's look

Looking fabulous in florals, Bryony's Midaxi certainly made a statement thanks to its long balloon sleeves and shirred crew neck. Adorned with demure button fastenings, La Redoute's design is also made from recycled polyester. Chic and sustainable? Sign us up!

READ: Ruth Langsford causes a stir in figure-hugging jumpsuit – and the print is wild

White Floral Midaxi Dress, £42.25, La Redoute

MORE: Green dresses are trending for summer - the 11 we're loving right now

Posting a number of stylish snaps on Instagram, Bryony also had fans swooning over her beige woven sandals. Keeping comfy in a pair of open-toe mules from Ego, the TV star proved that fashion doesn't have to cost a fortune – at £14.99 they're a total bargain!

Nude Woven Sandals, £14.99, Ego

For her on-screen appearance, Bryony wore her brunette hair down in loose curls and opted for fresh and dewy makeup. Rocking a brown smokey eye complete with voluminous lashes, she added a subtle hint of blusher and a bold raspberry lip into the mix - gorgeous.

Delighting her 153k followers, after sharing her outfit details on social media, Bryony received a number of glowing compliments. "That dress looks gorgeous on you!" wrote one. "Looking beautiful as always," added another.

The TV star paired her gorgeous white frock with a bold statement lip

Bryony's This Morning wardrobe often sparks a reaction from viewers, and she recently wowed in yet another stunning frock from River Island. A vision in pink, she paired her belted midi with lilac heeled sandals and silver droplet earrings.

Taking to Instagram, Bryony wrote:

"What rain? When you're wearing a sunny dress you don't see the rain! Loved today's outfit on @thismorning thanks to @amberstyledit for putting it together. #bryonyblakestyle #bryonyblake #itv #thismorning #lipsticks #makeupartist Dress from @riverisland. Shoes from @zara."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.