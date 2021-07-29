Ruth Langsford's bold M&S knit costs just £15 - and it goes perfectly with her modern new hairstyle

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford has been wowing us with her outfits all week on This Morning, and Wednesday was no different.

The star opted for a slightly more casual look for the mid-week episode of the show, wearing a pair of chic and floaty Phase Eight trousers and a pretty green knit from M&S, which featured a bold colour-blocking panel.

READ: Ruth Langsford delights fashion fans with exciting news

Sharing her usual video showing off her outfit, she wrote: "Trouser and jumper combo on @thismorning today... colour block jumper @marksandspencer, Wide leg trousers @phaseeight, Shoes @dune_london. Styled by @davidobrien75 @rachaeleleri87 Hair & makeup @livdaveymakeup."



Ruth wore Phase Eight and M&S on Wednesday's show

Fans were quick to comment on her post as usual, with many sending their sweet compliments on the look - as well as her tousled new hairstyle.

MORE: How Ruth Langsford has switched up her style for summer

Loading the player...



WATCH: Ruth Langsford shares tutorial for modern hair transformation

"Love all these outfits and this hair is a keeper... you look stunning as always," one wrote, while another added: "Love your hair like that."

A further fan commented: "Love the beautiful floaty material in the trousers."

Colour block knit, £15, M&S

Wide-leg trousers, £120, Phase Eight

Ruth's ultra-chic wide-leg trousers cost £120 from Phase Eight, and they're clearly popular, because they've sold out in a number of sizes online.

MORE: Ruth Langsford's £29 secret for the ultimate summer glow

Meanwhile, her M&S knit costs just £15 and is still in stock - though we predict a sell out!

Ruth has enlisted the help of Strictly and Dancing On Ice hairstylist Liv Davey to create her new hair look, which features 'bendy' waves instead of her usual bouncier look.

Ruth's volumising hair secret costs just £3 at Boots

The pair recorded a tutorial of the look on Instagram earlier this week, revealing that Liv uses plenty of clip-in hair extensions and a Revamp Professional hair tong to achieve the style - as well as a bargain £3 volumising powder from Got2b at Boots.

"Thank you for all your lovely comments about my hair on @thismorning. This is how @livdaveymakeup creates this 'bendy' wave look… clip in pieces, a flat iron & lots of hair dust!" Ruth captioned the video on Instagram.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.