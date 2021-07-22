Ruth Langsford looks so youthful in bold dress and bouncy waves

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Loose Women panellist Ruth Langsford has been thrilling fans with her latest looks, stealing the attention on the This Morning sofa as she presents alongside husband Eamonn Holmes.

Since taking over the daytime slot while resident presenters Holly and Phil are on their summer break, the 61-year-old presenter has been showcasing a seriously enviable wardrobe. On Thursday, Ruth rocked a stunning coral midi dress, and fans went wild for the chic vibrant ensemble.

Dressing aptly for the heatwave, Ruth looked so glamorous in the colourful coral wrap dress. Complete with a delicate floral print and trendy puffed sleeves, the presenter looked stunning in one of her most daring looks to date.

The blonde beauty also sported a new hairstyle, wearing her cropped hair in elegant waves.

The star looked stunning in vibrant orange to present This Morning

Luckily, we've sourced the ultimate dupes with plenty left in stock, so you can channel Ruth's colourful chic this summer.

It's not the first time this week Ruth has proved popular for her style. On Wednesday, she donned a trendy Mango jacket and suit trousers with a pair of Carvela tan sandals. "Suited & booted (well, sandalled!) on @thismorning today," she wrote.

Rushing to the comments to compliment her style, fans were quick to comment on how stylish the mother-of-one looked. "Loved this look on you today!" wrote one fan, whilst another sweetly shared: "YES to this colour on you!"

Other fans were quick to pick up on Ruth's recent hair transformation, commenting on how youthful the star looked since going for the chop and opting for a beachy blonde bob.

Clearly baffled at her youthful transformation, one comment read: "Your hair! Definitely stick with this - somehow it makes you look even younger!" whilst another fan penned: "You look so lovely. You always looked lovely but the new hair gives you a glow." We definitely agree.

The presenter looked pretty in pastels on Wednesday's show

Ruth has been looking radiant as ever since she started her healthy transformation, taking to Instagram to share her fitness achievements and personal milestones as she smashes her couch to 5k goals.

With the likes of Gok Wan and Amanda Holden cheering her on in the comments, Ruth has been motivated to increase her run times week on week – and we've been loving seeing her progress!

