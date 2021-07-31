Ruth Langsford causes a stir in figure-hugging jumpsuit – and the print is wild

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford has got another hit on her hands after surprising fans with a gorgeous new addition to her QVC collection.

The This Morning star announced on Friday the release of her super chic, belted jumpsuit, which comes in two animal print colourways and classic black.

Posting a clip on Instagram of herself modelling her latest design in all three options, Ruth looked stunning as she showed off her nipped-in waist.

Ruth Langsford reveals secret behind chic hair transformation

"My new, belted jumpsuit is launching tonight! Two animal prints and a classic black. Featuring on the show at 7.00 pm but it’s on the @qvc website if you’d like to have a look now!" she captioned the post.

The description on QVC reads: "This jumpsuit from Ruth Langsford features a revere collar, 3/4 length sleeves with side slits and a belted waist with hoops, as well as a button-through bodice and side seam pockets. Create a put-together look in an instant with this flattering, effortlessly stylish piece."

Typically priced at £69, the jumpsuit is currently retailing at £59.97 so you better act fast if you want to snap up this bargain!

Fans loved Ruth in the black jumpsuit

Many fans were quick to voice their approval of Ruth's latest fashion offering, with one commenting: "Love the black one on you. Fabulous!" Another said: "Love love love these!"

This is the second drop in a week that Ruth has surprised fans with. Taking to social media last Saturday, the TV star announced the exciting launch of her Satin Bomber Jacket, which comes in three glamorous shades – black, pewter and burgundy.

Since launching her QVC collection, Ruth has become a fashion icon, and viewers are currently looking to her on-screen wardrobe for style inspiration.

Returning to host This Morning over the summer holidays, Ruth has debuted several chic desk-to-daywear ensembles, and one of our favourites is the coral wrap dress that she wore last week.

Fitted with statement puffed sleeves and a shirt-style collar, Ruth was a picture of elegance. She also sported a new hairstyle, wearing her blonde bob in soft beachy waves.

