Christine Lampard's sunshine floral dress is a steal from Nobody's Child

Another day, another gorgeous outfit for Christine Lampard! The star hosted Lorraine once again, this time wearing a chic floral dress from affordable brand Nobody's Child.

After sporting some luxe looks this week, we reckon fans will be rushing to buy the star's yellow midi, which costs £45 online and features flattering ruched detailing to the neckline.

Christine is being styled by ITV's Bronagh Webster for the show, with hair by Maurice Flynn and makeup by Helen Hand.

Christine looked beautiful in her Nobody's Child dress

She kept her look simple and elegant as usual, adding only a pair of strappy nude heels and her sparkling wedding rings for accessories - and leaving her dark hair loose and wavy.

The presenter has been wowing fans with her looks all week, and also stunned in yellow on Wednesday - this time in a chic knitted two-piece from Claudie Pierlot.

Christine shared a smiling 'outfit of the day' snap on Instagram and wrote: "Morning Wednesday! See you at 9am for your daily instalment of @lorraine. Top and skirt from @claudiepierlot."

And for her return to Lorraine on Monday, she looked just as gorgeous in a polka-dot jumpsuit from L.K.Bennett - which has also been worn by Amanda Holden in the past.

Yellow midi dress, £45, Nobody's Child

Known as the 'Lena' jumpsuit, it's made in an antique cream shade that has a dotty print, mini puff shoulders, crystal buttons, and a contrast collar that's very similar to the styles that the Duchess of Cambridge loves. It's currently on sale, priced at £149.

Christine revealed that she was still dealing with her "baby brain" after returning to her day job, telling fans on Monday: "Thanks for your company today on @lorraine - doing my best to fill @lorrainekellysmith shoes for the next few weeks. The baby brain is still very present but copious amounts of coffee helped. Jumpsuit from @lkbennettlondon."