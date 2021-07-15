Christine Lampard shares details on emotional family reunion after giving birth to son Freddie

Christine Lampard has opened up about the emotional moment she was reunited with her family following the birth of her son Freddie - whom she welcomed back in March during lockdown with husband Frank.

Appearing on Lorraine this week, the 42-year-old revealed she went to Northern Ireland recently to introduce her loved ones to her newborn son. "Everyone has [now] come together," she divulged. "I actually flew back for one night last week and the ability to be able to do that to see my parents and my friends.

"It sounds simple but what a difference it makes. Long may it continue, that's all I can say."

Reflecting on the past year, Christine noted: "So many people have gone through such horrific times during the past year and certainly being pregnant in that time was unusual, you felt quite isolated and it was a bit lonely… and going to hospital appointments and having a baby is a positive thing.

"But you did have moment where you thought, 'This is not ideal' and you did feel for people that were struggling at that stage. We got through it and he [Frank] was there, thankfully, on the big day and we got out of hospital relatively quickly and all doing well."

Christine and Frank share two young children together

Christine and Frank, 43, welcomed their son Freddie just a few months ago. They are also doting parents to their two-year-old daughter Patricia, while the former footballer has two older girls, Luna and Isla, from his relationship with ex Elen Rivas.

On how Patricia is with her new baby brother, Christine said: "She is really good. Is he like her dolly? A little bit, but then she forgets he is there and couldn't care less! But if she hears a little moan she starts singing little songs to him, which we thought was quite sweet.

"But she has been really good actually. She has been a nice big sister so far, but it's early days!"

