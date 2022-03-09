Christine Lampard's £120k diamond engagement ring she doesn't always wear The couple got married in 2011

Christine Lampard's husband Frank proposed back in 2011, presenting the Loose Women star with a stunning diamond engagement ring that is thought to be worth £120,000.

The 43-year-old has been pictured rocking the jewellery on many occasions, but her fans were given a close-up look at both her diamond-studded engagement and wedding bands in 2021 when she booked herself a luxurious at-home manicure with celeb-approved nail expert Harriet Westmoreland.

With such a hefty price tag, you might be surprised to hear she doesn't always wear her engagement ring. Back in 2017, she told her Loose Women co-stars: "I don't wear it every day actually," adding: "I've always got my band on."

Christine also revealed that former footballer Frank had completely surprised her by choosing her ring and that she had nothing to do with the design process. Christine told the panel: "Frank did it all, I had nothing to do with it, I never tried anything on. I loved that, I didn't actually care what it looked like."

The Loose Women star showed off her sparklers

The couple met at the Pride of Britain Awards back in 2009 – and Christine later admitted that her mother and sister crashed their first date!

"He rang me up and said, 'Let's go for dinner,' and I said, 'It's tough this week because my mum and my sister are here.' He said, 'Well bring them with you.'

The couple met at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2009

"And we all went! We had the best laugh. And my sister said she knew then and there that we were meant to be - she said it at our wedding. So bring the family along, let them tick all the boxes and it's done. It works!"

They went on to the knot in a beautiful winter wedding on 20 December 2015. The pair said 'I do' at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge in front of the likes of Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Ant McPartlin, Declan Donnelly and Louise Redknapp before hosting a reception at private members' club The Arts Club.

Frank and Christine on their wedding day

Christine looked beautiful in a long-sleeved lace gown by Suzanne Neville, which featured a cinched-in waist, fishtail skirt and plunging neckline. She paired it with sparkly heels and a tulle veil fastened to her low chignon.

Christine and Frank have since welcomed two children together: daughter Patricia and son Freddie. The TV star is also stepmum to Frank's two girls, Isla and Luna, from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas.

