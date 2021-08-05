We can't believe Lady Eliza Spencer's chic summer dress is from Zara Princess Diana's niece shared new photos from Rome

Lady Eliza Spencer has shared some beautiful snaps from her time in Italy with family after celebrating sister Kitty's wedding - and we're in love with her summer dress!

The model, along with Kitty's other guests, has been sporting a wardrobe packed with designer pieces from Dolce & Gabbana during the trip - but her latest look is an affordable high street buy.

In the smiling snaps with her boyfriend Channing Millerd and brother Samuel Aitken, Eliza wears a waist-cinching white mini dress from Zara, worth just £27.



Eliza wore Zara while sightseeing in Rome

"Our first night in beautiful Rome... @samuelaitken_ @channingmillerd," she captioned the photos, prompting plenty of comments from friends and fans.

"Where is your lovely dress from please?" one asked, with another writing: "How fun!! Love the dress!! Adore the shoes!!"

WATCH: Lady Amelia Spencer & Lady Eliza Spencer - who knows who best?

Eliza teamed her summer dress with a pair of red heeled mules from Dolce & Gabbana. Sadly, her Zara frock is sold out in white, but it's still available to buy in pink and black.

The 29-year-old acted as bridesmaid for her sister Kitty's luxurious wedding, alongside twin sister Lady Amelia Spencer.

Lady Amelia Spencer shared a photo of her bridesmaid's dress from sister Kitty's wedding

Amelia delighted fans last week by sharing some sweet snaps from the nuptials on her Instagram, revealing her beautiful silk bridesmaid's dress for the first time.

She looked ultra elegant in the blush pink Dolce & Gabbana number, which featured puff shoulder detailing and an asymmetric, cowl neckline. It's thought that Eliza wore a blue version of the same gown.

Lady Amelia captioned the picture: "The most magical day - witnessing my beautiful sister marry the love of her life."



Kitty's stunning wedding dress

The wedding was a star-studded affair, with celebrity guests including Pixie Lott, Emma Weymouth and Made in Chelsea's Mark-Francis Vandelli in attendance.

It was an extra special occasion for the Spencer sisters, who also have another wedding to look forward to in the not-so distant future!

Lady Amelia got engaged to her fiancé Greg Mallett in July 2020, and the pair have been busy planning their wedding, citing the Spencer family estate as their dream wedding venue. We can't wait!