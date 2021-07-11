Diana, Princess of Wales’s nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer open up on their life-changing move The sisters spoke exclusively to HELLO!

Joining HELLO! for their first photoshoot and interview since making their life-changing move to London, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, the nieces of Diana Princess of Wales, have spoken from the heart about starting a new stage of their lives together and their "unbreakable" sibling bond.

"It feels very exciting to finally have made the move. London will challenge and inspire us," says Amelia, who is living just 20 minutes away from her twin sister in Central London.

MORE: Lady Amelia Spencer talks plans to marry at Princess Diana's childhood home

Opening up about their uniquely special relationship, Eliza tells the magazine: "We feel very lucky to have been born with a best friend. It’s true what they say, there’s such a unique bond between twins."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amelia and Eliza Spencer play who knows each other best

It has been three weeks since Amelia and Eliza, 29, whose father is Earl Spencer, Diana’s younger brother, both relocated to London from South Africa, where they have lived since the age of three.

MORE: Princess Diana's nieces detail extraordinary way she safeguarded them from paparazzi

READ: Princess Diana's dance partner recalls sweet memories from Prince William and Prince Harry's childhood

Princess Diana's dance partner recalls sweet memories from Prince William and Prince Harry's childhood.

The sisters have moved close to each other in London

"Kitty [their elder sister] has always told us how much she particularly enjoys Wimbledon and the Serpentine Summer Party and we have always hoped to go. We are looking forward to our first London Fashion Week," says Eliza.

"Moving to a place like London will allow us to experience all the incredible events and opportunities that London has to offer."

Both girls hold precious memories of their late aunt Diana close to their hearts.

"Sadly we were very young when she passed away, we were only five," says Eliza. “Of course, I would have loved to have been able to spend more time with her. I do have some special memories of her. I can’t explain why, but they’ve stuck very clearly in my mind."

The 29-year-old twins have moved to the UK from South Africa

Amelia and Eliza, who are both signed to Storm Model Management and are ambassadors for The Little Princess Trust, are looking forward to fulfilling long-held ambitions; Amelia hopes to become a wedding planner and Eliza dreams of being an interior designer.

"We can’t wait to see what the future holds," says Amelia. "I’ve always imagined I’d end up in the UK, it just took a little longer than I’d planned. We’re thrilled to finally be here. For me, this is where my future is."

Adds Eliza: "Wherever we go, our sibling bond is unbreakable. The future is bright and this is only the beginning."

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.