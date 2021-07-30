Lady Kitty Spencer's sister Amelia shares first look at stunning bridesmaid dress

Lady Amelia Spencer has shared the first look at her beautiful bridesmaid's dress from her sister Lady Kitty Spencer's wedding to businessman Michael Lewis in Rome. The 28-year-old niece of Princess Diana delighted fans on Friday when she posted a throwback selfie from last weekend of herself posing with fiancé Greg Mallett.

Amelia, who is the daughter of Earl Spencer and Victoria Aitken, looked elegant in the blush pink Dolce & Gabbana number, which boasted puff sleeve detailing and an asymmetric, cowl neckline.

She wore her hair pinned back in a bun with loose tendrils framing her face, and kept her makeup natural, opting for a slick of pale pink lipstick and soft rose-coloured eyeshadow.

Lady Amelia captioned the picture: "The most magical day - witnessing my beautiful sister marry the love of her life."

Her Instagram followers were quick to comment, enthusing: "Absolutely beautiful!!!" and "Gorgeous couple".

Her twin sister Lady Eliza was no doubt also a bridesmaid at the event, but she is yet to share a photograph from the special day.

The wedding was a star-studded affair, with celebrity guests including Pixie Lott, Idris Elba and Made in Chelsea's Mark-Francis Vandelli in attendance.

It was an extra special occasion for the Spencer sisters, who have another wedding to look forward to in the not so distant future!

Lady Amelia got engaged to her real estate beau of 11 years in July 2020, and the pair have been busy planning their wedding, citing the Spencer family estate as their dream wedding venue.

Lady Amelia is soon set to wed fiancé Greg Mallett

Her father Charles, has been custodian of Althorp House in Northampton since the death of his father in 1992.

She told Tatler in January: "It's our family home, it's beautiful. We would be very lucky to get married there."

However, Amelia confessed that South Africa is also a strong contender. She added: "Cape Town is where we grew up and there is a possibility that we might do it here, too."

