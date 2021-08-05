Jane Moore styles flirty rainbow dress in most unexpected way

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jane Moore just added another dreamy dress to her on-screen wardrobe and we're in love. Co-hosting Thursday's episode of Loose Women on Thursday, the presenter sashayed in a stunning floral dress from Alice Temperley at John Lewis.

Accessorising her £130 frock with grey tennis shoes, Jane wore her blonde hair down in effortless waves and opted for her go-to makeup combo – a smokey shadow teamed with dark eyeliner, rosy blusher and a high-shine pink lipgloss.

RELATED: Jane Moore's uber flattering slim-fit trousers and top spark reaction

Jane modelled her new Alice Temperley dress on Instagram

Already a bestseller, if you're looking to grab Jane's dress you better act fast. Still available to shop in limited sizes through John Lewis, it's already flying off of the virtual shelves! Perfect for summer, we can see why it's so popular. Adorned in a rainbow pastel print, the statement wrap front and side split create a fun and feminine silhouette that can be paired with everything from trainers, to sandals and heels.

READ: Loose Women's Jane Moore poses with daughter in incredibly rare family photo

Alice Temperley Floral Midi Dress, £130, John Lewis

Sharing her outfit details on Instagram, Jane could be seen strutting around the ITV Studios in her bold midi. Walking down the hall to Nina Simone's 'Feeling Good', the presenter was clearly in good spirits after joining Katie Piper, Nadia Sawalha and Charlene White on the show.

MORE: Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more

Jane often wows with her on-screen wardrobe, and she recently stepped out in another glamorous frock. Turning to one of her favourite brands on Wednesday, the TV star rocked a colourful brushstroke design from Me+Em.

The presenter to experiment with bold prints and bright colours

Sharing a number of stylish snaps on social media, she captioned them:

"Today's @loosewomen outfit is a floaty floral frock (try saying that after a few cocktails!) from @me_andem teamed with @officeshoes wedges. The dress can be worn with the matching tie belt draped loosely around the neck (first pic) or round the waist (pic 2). Today's guest is the divine @alexandraburke so join us on @itv at 12.30 #summer #dress #loosewomen @mothershoppers."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.