Alex Scott is seriously impressing with her faultless fashion choices during her coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

On Friday, the former Arsenal player pulled out another winning look, rocking a pair of skin-tight brown leather trousers with a beige oversized shirt by Tommy Hilfiger.

Alex added a pair of killer nude heels to elongate her legs and wore her dark hair straight with a pop of berry lipstick to add a splash of colour to her neutral ensemble.

Sharing snaps of her latest outfit on Instagram, there's no denying that Alex looked gorgeous – and once she had her followers' attention, she used her platform to spread a motivational message.

Captioning the photos, she shared a quote from Dr Seuss, writing: "'Be who you are and say what you feel, because in the end those who matter don't mind and those who mind don't matter.' Dr Seuss."

She added: "Just had someone stop me on my way to the studio and tell me the above quote... My Friday motivation #thankyou."

Alex looked gorgeous in her leather trousers

Alex's defiant words come after she faced criticism for her accent during the Olympics coverage from former Minister of State for Trade and Investment Lord Digby Jones.

Fans were quick to praise the former Strictly star, with one writing: "Ignore any negativity, Alex. You’re a talented lady, and you’re doing a fantastic job. Gorgeous too."

A second said: "Great quote. Loving the leather look," while a third added: "You're a class act, Alex."

Alex has been wowing fans with her outfits during her Olympics coverage

We have been glued to our screens during the Olympics to see what beautiful outfits Alex would be wearing and she recently stunned in a silky black blouse and black skinny jeans, teamed with a pair of towering pointed-toe stilettos.

Complete with a daring plunge neckline, the Football Focus presenter paired her blouse with some chic gold jewellery.

Once again, fans were quick to share their love for the presenter's stunning outfit. "I love this look and I'm loving the Olympics coverage. So massive for two women to be presenting such a show too!" wrote one fan, whilst another sweetly agreed: "You radiate beauty Alex! What a woman, you're so inspiring to others and an amazing presenter."

