Alex Scott wows in wet-look leggings for new shoot The BBC football pundit looked incredible





Alex Scott has a very busy month hosting the Euro 2020 coverage for the BBC, but took a break from her duties to share a very glamorous social media post. The 36-year-old former Arsenal player looked gorgeous in a green satin shirt teamed with wet look leggings.

The Strictly star posed for a series of glamorous snaps, showing off her chic outfit. She wore her chic top tucked into her bodycon trousers and accessorised with on-trend layered gold necklaces.

Alex wore her hair down in a sleek, straight style and kept her makeup fresh and radiant for the occasion – flawless!

Reflecting on a tricky few days after Danish footballer Christian Eriksen's collapse on the pitch last Saturday, Alex accompanied her post with an empowering caption.

She wrote: "Let your smile change the world, but don’t let the world change your smile".

The star's fans were quick to comment on the post, praising her presenting skills and the candid way she handled the tense moment in the studio alongside Gary Lineker, Cesc Fabregas and Micah Richards.

One shared: "You did such a good job with the circumstances Alex massive props to you and the others in the studio".

Another posted: "Absolutely beautiful, congratulations for being so professional and holding it together under such sad circumstances."

A third wrote: "We’ve loved you for a long time in our house @alexscott2 - but never more so than when you were brave & strong enough to admit & display your emotions on the BBC footy coverage on Saturday. Thank you for being you & refusing to be anything other than authentic!".

One thing's for sure, Alex is doing a sterling job! The star recently announced another major gig, revealing she would be the first permanent female host of Football Focus, taking over from Dan Walker in August.

Alex began her career playing football at the age of eight and played professionally for Arsenal, Birmingham City as well as US soccer team Boston Breakers before retiring from the sport in 2017. She also represented Team GB at the 2012 Olympics.