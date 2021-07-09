Alex Scott wows fans with thigh-high boots and black blazer The Euros 2020 presenter looked amazing!

Alex Scott has wowed her fans time and time again with some killer fashion looks, and now the style supremo has stunned her followers with her latest look.

The Euros 2020 presenter shared a photo of herself on Friday looking incredible in a pair of thigh-high leather boots.

WATCH: Alex Scott shares message for Dan Walker as she's named new Football Focus host

And it wasn't just the boots that were stunning, as the rest of her outfit was divine too. The star looked so chic in a black blazer and the arms were adorned with a glittery lining.

"Livin' my life like it's golden," she wrote in the caption, adding the dizzy and music note emojis.

Alex's post received a huge reaction, including comments from her former Strictly Come Dancing co-stars, who posted several emojis.

CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual wrote: "Go on sis," alongside a flame emoji while YouTuber Saffron Barker added a string of heart eyed face emojis, as did singer Alexandra Burke.

Clara Amfo simply wrote: "OI," with a flame emoji while Nancy Xu commented with both flame and heart eyed face emojis.

The star always wows with her fashion looks

The 36-year-old's followers were mostly stunned into silence by her post, as they posted strings of heart emojis in the comments.

Alex's fashions often impress her 455,000 followers, including one photo recently where she modelled a green satin shirt that were teamed with a pair of wet look leggings.

The former Strictly star posed for a series of glamorous snaps, showing off her chic outfit. She wore her chic top tucked into her bodycon trousers and accessorised with on-trend layered gold necklaces.

Alex wore her hair down in a sleek, straight style and kept her makeup fresh and radiant for the occasion.

She also recently impressed with a pair of leather trousers that she paired with a shirt that came with a quirky twist.

Alex always looks so glam

The black button-up item hugged the star's figure and featured some mesmerising white puff sleeves, which ran from her shoulders down to her wrists.

In the first of two shots showcasing the glamorous look, Alex gazed out into the heavens, while the second featured another piece of her ensemble: some form-fitting leather trousers.

She pulled off the look with ease, as her black hair was swept across her face to create another stunning shot.

