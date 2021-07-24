Alex Scott dials up the glam at Tokyo Olympics with chic black jumpsuit Alex is taking on presenting duties with Gabby Logan, Clare Balding and Dan Walker

Alex Scott kicked off the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in style with another one of her killer fashion looks.

For the opening ceremony on Friday, the presenter donned a chic black one-piece by Tommy Hilfiger, which featured a waist-cinching buckle belt and elegant twist detail at the neckline.

She polished off her ensemble with a slicked-back ponytail, a glossy lip and a pair of eye-catching gold hoop earrings.

WATCH: Alex Scott shares delight as she's named new Football Focus host

Sharing the look to her Instagram feed, Alex couldn't help but poke fun at herself as she realised what she had posed in front of.

"Can someone point me in the direction of the toilet please… Open ceremony show outfit: #olympics @tommyhilfiger @thomasjhilfiger."

Her followers were quick to react to the stunning look and soon filled the post's comment section with thousands of adoring messages. "Absolutely stunning," one wrote while another added: "You look sensational. That outfit is everything!" Many more wished the 36-year-old luck over the next few weeks.

The presenter kicked off the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in style

Alex, who herself represented Team GB at the London 2012 Olympics, will be taking on presenting duties for this year's games alongside the likes of Gabby Logan, Clare Balding and Dan Walker.

This year is certainly shaping up to be a busy one for the former Strictly star and trailblazing female sports icon. In May, it was announced that she would be taking over from Dan Walker as the host of BBC One's Football Focus, making her the sports show's first permanent female host in its 47-year history.

More recently, it was revealed that Alex will be added as a commentator on FIFA 22, which again is a first as it makes her the first English-speaking female broadcaster to ever feature in the game.

