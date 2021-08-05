We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Alex Scott always leaves us stunned with her exceptionable fashions, and the Olympics presenter has done it once again.

The 36-year-old shared a glamorous selfie on Instagram, showing her modelling a figure-skimming Ted Baker dress – and she looked as great as ever.

Flashing a huge grin in the snap, Alex accessorised her look with a golden necklace and ring, and allowed her hair to flow down the front of her face and down to her chest.

"Let it all glow, let's go," the presenter simply captioned the mesmerising shot, before she tagged her makeup artist.

"@makeupartistglo that one is for you," she wrote, adding on a kissing face emoji.

Alex's fans were left speechless by the photo, and many filled the comments with heart-eyes face, heart, flame and even rainbow emojis.

Some fans did compliment the star for her amazing look, including her former Strictly Come Dancing co-star, Saffron Barker, who commented: "Wow."

The presenter looked stunning

Others also left one-word comments that ranged from "beauty" to "gorgeous" to "stunnin'".

The gorgeous dress that Alex wore in the picture is a Pileepa polo midi-dress, and is an online exclusive on Ted Baker.

The frock comes in three colours, natural, khaki and midnight, which was the colour that the sports presenter wore.

The item costs £135, but this can be paid off in three instalments of £45.

Pileepa Polo Midi-Dress, £135, Ted Baker

We have been glued to our screens during the Olympics to see what beautiful outfits Alex would be wearing and she recently stunned in a silky black blouse and black skinny jeans, teamed with a pair of towering pointed-toe stilettos.

Complete with a daring plunge neckline, the Football Focus presenter paired her blouse with some chic gold jewellery. Fans were quick to share their love for the presenter's stunning outfit.

"I love this look and I'm loving the Olympics coverage. So massive for two women to be presenting such a show too!" wrote one fan, whilst another sweetly agreed: "You radiate beauty Alex! What a woman, you're so inspiring to others and an amazing presenter."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.