Peter Andre seriously divides fans with controversial new look

Peter Andre took to Instagram on Sunday to debut his latest look – and fans are seriously divided over his choice to fashion a bandana.

Posting to his Instagram Story, the Mysterious Girl singer posted a car selfie wearing a relaxed black hoodie over a white tee and a black patterned bandana on his head.

"Bandana… Yes? No?" penned the star, inviting his 1.7million followers to answer a poll to voice their opinions.

The 48-year-old father's look proved polarising amongst his fans who couldn't agree on whether the banana look was a hit. Just a few hours after posting the photo, over 70% of fans voted 'no' on the star's poll. Sorry Pete!

Fans were left divided over the star's new hair accessory

It's not the first time fans will have seen Peter in a bandana – the iconic accessory was part of his everyday look back in the 90s. The star even shared a hilarious meme of himself next to his 16-year-old son Junior last year. The photo pictured a young Peter sporting long dreadlocks and a black bandana, whilst Junior posed for a selfie wearing the same one.

Peter's posts are usually a hit with fans, who are quick to swoon over his adorable relationship with wife Emily Andre and his four children, Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theodore.

A bandana was an iconic part of Peter's look in the 90s

Just last month the Australian star gushed over his stunning wife as they marked their six year wedding anniversary. "Just like that, we’ve been married for 6 years," penned Pete. "You’re not only the most amazing wife, you are an incredible mother to our children. You also are the kindest person I know. Happy Anniversary Emily."

Fans and friends rushed to the comments to share their congratulations for the happy couple. " Congratulations Pete, it’s amazing how time flies when you have an incredible person by your side," wrote one fan, whilst another sweetly shared: "Happy Anniversary to you both. You certainly struck gold with Emily."

