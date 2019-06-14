Peter Andre's wife Emily just completely stole the show in a red hot dress Here's how you can get your hands on it…

Emily Andre really knows how to wow on the red carpet, doesn't she? Peter Andre's glamorous wife arrived at the Butterfly Ball on Thursday evening wearing a floor-length red halterneck dress with criss-cross back detail. We've searched high and low and you can buy the dress now - the dress was designed by Nadine Merabi, one of the go-to designers for celebrity ladies. The new season 'Valentina' dress costs £245 and on Nadine's website, it states: "Valentina Red is a daringly low backless maxi with straps that criss-cross across the open back and tie at the front. Featuring side boning to give a structured fit. The high neckline and long flowing skirt give Valentina a modest fit."

If you're wanting to copy Emily's dress, get shopping! At the time of going to press the dress was available in all sizes from XS to L. Unfortunately, the XL had all sold out.

SHOP: The Valentina Red dress, £245, NadineMerabi.com

Manchester-based Nadine Merabi has seen her designs on everyone from Mel B to Michelle Keegan, and it's her hands-on approach which remains at the core of the business. In just four years, Nadine has grown the online business by building a loyal following from women who value and trust her guidance and inspiration to find the perfect outfit for their most important moments. Her love for the brand first started when she helped create a last minute dress for Coronation Street's Brooke Vincent. "It all started when I first brought a sewing machine and learnt how to sew. A few months later, Brooke asked me to help her make a dress, something that sucked her in but also something that was also drapey," she told HELLO! "We stayed up all night before the event – and it was during an important Corrie storyline – so the next day the pictures of the dress were everywhere, the front page of almost every national newspaper."

RELATED: What's it really like to dress celebrities for the red carpet? We asked Nadine Merabi about her path to A-list success

Peter and Emily are one of the cutest couples we know. The Mysterious Girl singer shared a funny photo of the pair of them guzzling bottles of water during the event at the super-swish Grosvenor House Hotel, and he captioned the shot: "We're so hard core us two. #WaterDrunk."

The 29-year-old junior doctor kept the rest of her look very simple, letting that va-va-voom dress do all the talking. Her brunette hair was styled into an up-do with a single plait framing her pretty face. She added a pair of glamorous diamonte chandelier earrings and a nude embellished clutch.

It's not the first time we've swooned over Emily's outfit. Just recently, she supported her husband at Buckingham Palace wearing a monochrome ASOS dress. Fans flocked to the online retailer to buy the £38 dress.