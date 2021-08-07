Fans are all saying the same thing about Christine Lampard's work outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christine Lampard returned to Lorraine last week and fans have been obsessed with her outfits - as are we. On Friday she looked amazing in a knitted top, tailored trousers and strappy sandals. It was the perfect workwear ensemble for London's unpredictable summer weather.

The presenter took to Instagram to share a snap of her outfit with the caption: "Loved my first week back on @lorraine thanks for all your lovely messages!! Here’s to the weekend".

Fellow TV star Rochelle Humes commented: 'Beautiful', while another follower wrote: "You look incredible", and one said: "Loved all your outfits but must admit today's is my favourite".

Christine's top is by ultra-chic Parisian brand Claudie Pierlot and you'll need to join the waiting list to get your hands on it. However, you can find a very similar style by Maje on sale from Selfridges for £101.40. Be quick, it's selling out fast.

She wore it with Reiss's Leah wide-leg white tailored trousers which are available online for £138. Stylish and comfortable, they have a subtle side split hem and are a workwear wardrobe staple for the warmer months. They look amazing paired with strappy sandals or you could go sports luxe with a pair of white trainers.

Christine is filling in on ITV daytime show Lorraine for four weeks this summer, marking her comeback to our screens following the birth of her son Freddie back in March. We can't wait to see what style inspo she brings us next week.

