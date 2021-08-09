Michelle Keegan stuns in corset style top for rare photos with in-laws

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan is one busy woman. After returning from her sun-soaked Spanish holiday with husband Mark Wright, the star went straight back into filming her hit show Brassic, before attending a very important event on Sunday evening.

The 34-year-old could be seen partying with all of her husband's family as they celebrated Mark's little sister Natalya Wright's 21st birthday.

RELATED: Michelle Keegan looks stunning in beautiful bikini during glamorous trip away

The family threw an incredibly lavish do, which took place in a stunning marquee with balloon arches, lots of delicious food and drink stalls, a photobooth and a DJ.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan's seven beauty secrets revealed

In a photo shared on Carol Wright's social media, Michelle could be seen posing with Mark and the rest of the family as they partied the night away.

MORE: Michelle Keegan's off the shoulder dress causes a sellout situation

Carol captioned the picture: "We celebrated my baby's girls 21st yesterday it was an amazing party thank you to everyone that help to make it happen. family is everything in life. X x x".

Mark Wright's mum shared the sweet photo on social media

Michelle looked absolutely sensational in the snap, wearing a white corset-style crop top styled with brown flared trousers and white open-toe heels.

The star finished off the look with statement drop earrings and wore her glossy locks in loose waves.

Although her outfit details are yet to be revealed, we have found an amazing alternative to her top so that you can recreate the look for your next night out.

White mesh corset top, £14.50, Missguided

Fans couldn’t get enough of the family photo, with one commenting: "Excellent genes right there," while another gushed: "What a beautiful lot!"

Michelle's crop top collection seems to be getting better and better, as just last week the star had fans in awe when she wore a leopard print number on set for a photo shoot to promote Brassic, where she plays the role of Erin Croft.

Michelle Keegan looked totally different in the edgy attire

The actress's edgy outfit was very different from her usual girly attire, styling the crop top with black denim jeans and a pair of Dr. Martens.

She wore her signature brunette hair in big, bouncy waves and sported glowing makeup as she crossed her arms and posed for the camera.

DISCOVER: Michelle Keegan's gold summer jumpsuit will blow your mind

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.