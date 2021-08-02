Michelle Keegan's off the shoulder dress causes a sellout situation

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan is currently sunning herself in Majorca on her summer holidays and we are totally obsessed with her holiday wardrobe. The star has shared a series of snaps on Instagram of her vacation outfits and they are so chic.

On Sunday, the star uploaded a stunning album of photographs of her sun-drenched trip, and in one picture she was wearing an incredible off-the-shoulder dress by Bec+Bridge. The £375 style features a dazzling floral print, as well as the summery bardot neckline. Since the star has worn it, all sizes are sold out, with only a size 8 remaining.

Michelle Keegan dances through the streets to launch Adidas' SS21 collection for Very

Don't worry though, we've found a similar style on the high street that will cost you a lot less. Happy shopping!

Michelle looked stunning in her Bec+Bridge dress

The 34-year-old also revealed to fans her beautiful orange bikini. The ribbed design was by Hunza G, a hugely popular swimwear choice with celebrities. Mark Wright's wife wore it as she rode in the car, presumably to catch some rays at the beach. And being safety-conscious, she made sure to belt up. We love her accessories she teamed it with - a huge hat by Free People and an abundance of gold chains which she layered up.

White Floral Bardot Midi Bodycon Dress, £13.00 New Look

Michelle's golden glow is something her legions of fans admire. HELLO! previously spoke to the star about her makeup routine and in the warmer months, the actress keeps it more natural. She said: "In the summer, I'd wear something like a Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser - the oil-free one, it's really good. I do wear a lot less makeup in the summer, definitely - mainly because you've got a bit of a base tan. Obviously, when it is summer, I wear SPF. If I'm on a beach holiday I wear no makeup."

