Christine Lampard reveals intimate details from Ant McPartlin's wedding

Christine Lampard and her husband Frank were among the celebrity attendees at Ant McPartlin's wedding on Saturday. The TV star married his assistant Anne-Marie Corbett after three years of dating – with the couple's big day dominating headlines over the weekend.

However, it seems that some of the guests are still feeling the effects of the celebration as Christine confessed she had a hoarse voice from all the singing and screaming at the reception.

Appearing on Monday's Lorraine, the 42-year-old divulged the details to resident GP Dr Amir Khan. "Ant and Anne-Marie, they tied the knot on Saturday, beautiful wedding ceremony, beautiful wedding and clearly an even better night-time party," she shared.

"Because not only was I screaming over the music talking to everybody but I was obviously singing as well and the voice went yesterday."

The TV doctor then gave her his mother's homemade hangover remedy, which she sipped throughout the show. "I will be sensible all this week, I promise," Christine added. "I'll keep sipping Mama Khan's [drink] through the show..."

Christine and Frank Lampard were guests at the wedding

For the wedding, the mum-of-two looked simply divine in a stunning red midi dress, which featured floral cutouts. Both Christine and her husband Frank smiled at the cameras as they entered the church.

The couple are close friends with Ant, with Christine making an appearance on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway Get Out Of Me Ear prank in 2014. Other guests included Cat Deeley and her husband Patrick Kielty as well as Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.

Ant remarried over the weekend

Ant and Anne-Marie were married at St Michael's Church in Heckfield. The lovebirds were first pictured together in March 2018 before getting engaged in December 2020, when the presenter gave his bride-to-be a gorgeous four-carat diamond ring.

Anne-Marie is Ant's former personal assistant, who worked for the same management company as Declan's wife Ali Astall for ten years.

