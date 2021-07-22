Lisa Rinna shakes things up in skintight catsuit Everyone, please welcome Uma

Lisa Rinna is absolutely no stranger to shaking things up once in a while with new hairstyles and looks that leave you transfixed.

MORE: Lisa Rinna's leggy display leaves fans in splits

But she took things to the next level for her new Instagram post, completely transforming herself and assuming a new identity.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lisa Rinna's brunette avatar and skintight catsuit

She shared a video of herself reclining on her couch, posing seductively in a black skintight catsuit with sequins all over, which was helped by the glitter filter on the video.

Apart from showing off her exquisite build, she managed to switch things up even more, putting on a stark black wig in the shape of a bob.

SEE: Lisa Rinna's high-cut birthday swimsuit sets social media on fire

"Her name is UMA," she wrote in the caption of the video, which was soundtracked by the TikTok Listen To Me Now remix of Missy Elliott's Get Ur Freak On.

Changing up her hairstyle and appearance has become a frequent thing for Lisa

The comments section was left in embers by all the fire emojis pouring in. Several of her famous friends left comments as well, with Christine Quinn writing, "Loveeeee," and Anthony Ramos saying, "MMMMMM UMMMMAAAAA."

Her fans were left equally shook by Uma's presence, with one commenting, "IM LISTENING MAMA," and another writing, "2 damn fine Lisa," and a third pointing out the major reference at play, saying, "Reminds me of Uma in Pulp Fiction…swoon!"

MORE: Lisa Rinna delights fans with a hilarious peek into her married life

MORE: Lisa Rinna puts on very risqué display after stunning nude photo

A major part of Lisa's social media presence is her ability to have fun with her fans. When she's not posting videos of her posing in a black wig, she's usually delighting with dance videos.

Lisa's dance videos have become a staple on her social media

The reality TV icon recently posted a video of herself dancing to Drake's One Dance on her TikTok, which she also shared on Instagram.

"For @champagnepapi," she wrote in the caption with a string of emojis, dancing to the song wearing her rainbow pajamas in her luxurious bedroom in her $4 million mansion.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.