Real Housewives stars Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards twin in incredible spotted dress They looked identical!

Lisa Rinna has consistently wowed fans with her incredible looks, and perhaps her style has rubbed off on one of her Real Housewives of Beverley Hills co-stars.

On Tuesday, she met up with Kyle Richards, but the two glamorous ladies ended up wearing the exact same spotted dress.

The only difference in their incredible looks was Kyle's beautiful hat, and their shoes. Lisa wore a stunning white pair, while Kyle had a red pair that matched her clutch bag.

Kyle has starred on Real Housewives since the first season, with Lisa joining the main cast in season five.

"No we didn't plan it," Lisa revealed in the caption.

Fans loved the matching outfits, with several calling them "beautiful" and "icons" but many also found themselves reminded of Julia Roberts' spotted dress from Pretty Woman.

"WATCHES PRETTY WOMAN ONCE," one fan joked, while another added: "Reminds me of Pretty Woman."

A third said: "It's giving me Pretty Woman Polo scene Vibes! I love it!"

The two ladies ended up twinning

And it's not just her co-stars that twin with Lisa, as fans were floored when they saw how much she looked like her mum, Lois, 93.

In one video shared by Lisa, it became clear where she inherited her epic dance moves from as Lois effortlessly pulled off some great moves.

"Today My Mom, Lois Rinna is 93! We love her so much, you all love her, so let’s get up and Dance for Lois Now!!!!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOIS!!!!! You are the Queen!!!"

Her fans adored the clips which included one of Lois wearing leather trousers, and they wrote: "LOIS the LEGEND," and said: "Unbelievable. Not ageing is genetic for you," while a third commented: "Wow, she looks amazing."

And although Lisa loves to dance, it was her husband, Harry Hamlin, who stole the show in once of her recent videos.

The pair's look reminded some of Pretty Woman

Despite pulling off eye-catching moves, Harry kept his entire focus on his gardening, paying no attention to his wife of 24 years.

"Dancing as fast as I can," the 57-year-old joked as she noted her husband's muted reaction.

"You guys kill me," wrote one fan, as another said: "Making us smile every time."

A third posted: "I love that he just lets you dance away while he gardens. Fantastic!"

