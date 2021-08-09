Lisa Rinna dances circles around husband Harry Hamlin in leopard-print leggings All in a day's work for Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna really knows what it takes to command someone's attention and make them listen, as she's done several times before with some extravagant looks and transformations.

However, the one person she can't seem to faze at any point is her husband, Harry Hamlin, who seems like he's too used to her shenanigans to pay any mind.

The TV icon uploaded a new video to her Instagram where exactly that happened as she, once again, showed off some of her killer dance moves to no avail.

Lisa showed up in a black tank, baseball cap, and some leopard-print leggings as she brought out the best she could to Madonna's classic Hung Up.

She strutted all around the room and even sang directly into his ear at one point, pointing and gesturing many times.

However, her husband managed to keep his calm and didn't even look up from his laptop once, continuing to furiously type away.

Lisa couldn't grab her husband's attention with her dancing

Lisa's fans were in splits, as always, as the clip continued on the saga of videos now christened "Harry unbothered by Lisa's dancing."

January Jones left a curious comment, writing, "Does Harry type with 2 fingers," which started its own mini-debate in the replies.

Several other followers also chimed in, leaving comments like, "Please never stop dancing," and, "Harry is so darn used to you by now……love it! These just make us happy!!"

One fan noticed the leggings and wrote, "'I'm Scottish, and with those leggings girl, the song should have been Rod Stewart..'If you think I'm sexy and you want ma body c'mon sugar let me know!!' Lol."

As affectionate as the two are, Harry has gotten used to his wife's antics

Of course, while the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband share a very loving relationship, his refusal to acknowledge her dancing has become canon at this point.

In a previous clip, Lisa tried her hand at it again, trying to grab his attention while he tended to his garden. But, alas, she remained unnoticed in hilarious fashion yet again.

