Lisa Rinna's dangerous new look comes with big career move

Lisa Rinna is someone we've seen in several different guises before, ranging from bubblegum pink hair, to when she recently donned a skintight catsuit and became "Uma."

However, her newest look is someone several longtime fans are familiar with, returning in an avatar that's at once both exciting and hinting at danger ahead.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon shared a picture of hers wearing an all-black ensemble, a sleek black pantsuit with heels, devilishly smiling as she aims a gun right off camera.

The picture came from the set of the spinoff of Days of Our Lives, titled Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, which will see Lisa reprise her role as Billie Reed.

"BILLIE REED. BEYOND SALEM," she wrote in the caption of the picture, with a smiling face and an hourglass emoji next to it.

Lisa's exciting look had fans pumped for her return as Billie Reed

Fans had several varied reactions to the shot, some getting into the fun, like Erika Jayne, who commented, "FREEZE, DIRTBAG!!!" and a lot more were excited upon seeing Lisa's return to daytime TV.

Many others were able to get in on the meme-ability of the picture, leaving comments like, "Me when I found out RHOBH wasn't on last week," and, "You the next time Kim Richards brings up Harry Hamlin."

Lisa's return to the long-running soap franchise will see her revive her iconic character, who became a fan favorite by the time she made her exit from the show.

The Beyond Salem spinoff will be a five episode limited-series revival on Peacock TV, with Billie Reed being the star of the show. Several other popular characters from the show will be returning as well.

Days of Our Lives will return for a five-episode stint with Lisa as the star

Lisa originally told her fans that she'd be making her return when she shared the poster for the spinoff, with the caption, "Billie Reed is Back!"

"All of the romance, action, drama and surprises that only DAYS can deliver, but like you've never seen before. Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem is streaming soon on @PeacockTV."

