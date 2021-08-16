Rebel Wilson’s figure-flattering outfit belongs in Legally Blonde

Rebel Wilson wasn’t kidding when she said she was having a "hot girl summer". After wrapping shooting of her upcoming film in Atlanta, the Pitch Perfect star jetted away to a well-deserved getaway in Europe, and her latest resort look is one of her chicest of the season.

And it gave us total Legally Blonde vibes.

Rebel spent some time in Paris with friends in a chic Gucci tweed skirt

In snaps her good friend Carly Steel shared in her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Rebel can be seen enjoying the sights and sounds of Paris in a three-quarter sleeved white top paired with a tweed Gucci skirt that cinched at the waist and was topped with a Gold Gucci emblem.

The Pooch Perfect host completed the look with casual white loafers, and kept her makeup natural, aside from a splash of soft pink on her lips, as she stood in the gorgeous lobby of Hotel Le Bristol.

Rebel said she's been having a "hot girl summer" - and we're loving it!

Speaking of Rebel’s hot girl summer adventures, the actress made fans go wild as she hit the beach in a plunging black swimsuit topped with a sheer cover-up.

The actress shared a series of pictures with the all-black ensemble on her Instagram Stories, as she walked along the beach and explored the nearby sights.

One of the pictures also made it as a post on her main feed, as she paired the outfit with a straw hat and her cat-eye sunglasses. "#hotgirlsummer indeed," she captioned the post.

Fans went wild over the shot, with one commenting, "Rebel is hotter than summer." "Girl you're looking so amazing," another wrote, with a third adding, "You go girl!!!! You look fantastic!"

Rebel recently revealed she has lost 75 pounds since beginning her 'Journey to Health'

Several others just dropped flame emojis wherever they could, and one congratulated her on her amazing weight loss transformation, saying, "Congratulations on your journey girl! You are rocking it!"

The actress revealed that she'd lost over 75lbs thanks to some quality reading, a new exercise, and diet regimen, and she's since showed off her figure incredibly with her more adventurous sense of fashion.

In a recent live Q & A, Rebel talked to fans about her "journey to health" when one asked the exact amount of weight she had lost.

"I try not to keep track of it too much, but it’s like 70 pounds, 75 pounds, maybe a bit more. Which in kilos, my international audience, is like 30, 35 kilos, close to that, and so far have not gained any of it back, which is pretty cool, because never in my life have I been able to do that," she said.

So inspiring!

