Rebel Wilson has been turning heads with one look after another ever since she's been on her incredible weight loss journey.

The actress showed off one more amazing look from her arsenal in her latest Instagram post which really gave us all the positive vibes we needed this summer.

Rebel posted a picture wearing a low-cut yellow sundress, with a belted waist that really showed off how incredible her figure had become.

Her hair looked wet and fresh, like she'd just emerged from a dip in the ocean, and she kept the rest of the look, which she wore on a lunch date, quite minimal.

However, it was who she was with in the picture that really caught a few eyes, as she sat next to tennis legend John McEnroe.

A screen and sports icon, casually having a lunch date

"Lunch with this legend," she wrote in the caption with a tennis racquet emoji, fangirling over the sports icon, who recently experienced a resurgence in popularity with his role as the narrator on the hit Netflix series Never Have I Ever.

Fans were in love with the snapshot, and several of them threw out the word "legendary" in the comments section for John. One fan commented, "Still blowing my mind with her transformation," referring to the actress' amazing 75lbs weight loss.

"Two legends in one photo," another fan wrote, and a third cheekily added, "Ask him how he feels meeting the legend that is Rebel Wilson!"

The Pitch Perfect star has been enjoying a relaxing and picturesque Italian vacation ever since she wrapped filming on her upcoming film, Senior Year.

Fans were in a tizzy because of Rebel's barely-there bikini

She caused a bit of a frenzy when she posted another photo from her trip, this time wearing a bikini that came dangerously close to leaving nothing to the imagination.

"Med-day," she simply wrote in the caption for that photo, and fans left fire emoji after fire emoji, including her ex-boyfriend, Jacob Busch.

