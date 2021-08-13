Rebel Wilson makes a statement with very bold beach look The star is a true inspiration

It doesn't look like Rebel Wilson is travelling light for her European vacation as the Pitch Perfect star pulled off another incredible outfit for a day at the beach on Thursday.

Rebel wowed fans with her appearance in a bright yellow dress which put her fit and healthy figure on display in the best way.

The Australian actress took to her Instagram stories to show off her flattering outfit which was top-to-toe perfection.

In the image, Rebel was standing at the water's edge wearing a low-cut yellow dress which was synched at the waist with a matching belt.

She wore her hair natural beneath a yellow straw hat and carried a pricey Balmain bag too.

With her flip-flops in her hand, Rebel sank her toes into the soft white sand as she posed for the sweet snapshot.

Rebel looked beautiful in her yellow dress

Rebel is living the high-life on her vacation where she's been spotted with friends on board a luxury $320,000-a-week yacht.

The 41-year-old movie-maker is revelling in some R&R following a very busy, and healthy 18-months. She famously embarked on a 'Year of Health' and transformed her body and mind, shifting around 75lbs with a healthy diet and exercise.

The Pooch Perfect host hopped on an Instagram Live Q&A recently to answer questions from fans, and when one asked how many pounds she has dropped, Rebel was quick to reply.

Rebel is having the time of her life on holiday

"I try not to keep track of it too much," she said. But it’s like 70 pounds, 75 pounds, maybe a bit more. Which in kilos, my international audience, is like 30, 35 kilos, close to that, and so far have not gained any of it back, which is pretty cool, because never in my life have I been able to do that."

When asked for some diet and fitness tips, Rebel added: "Adequate sleep, walking, hydrating, drinking water. You’ll always see me with a FIJI [water] in my hand, and balance it with the nutrition."

