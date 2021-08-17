Catherine Tyldesley's celestial earrings are out of this world – and they're less than £5

Catherine Tyldesley's jewellery collection is – quite literally – out of this world! Donning a glistening pair of moon and star earrings from Nasty Gal, the former Coronation Street actress had fans swooning on Monday after she posted a number of stunning snaps on Instagram.

Rocking a silky LBD in the photos, Catherine looked so chic as she paired her open-back dress with a bold red lip, and her show-stopping earrings. Preparing for summer celebrations, she wrote: "Out out! If I'm ever feeling a bit down in the dumps… this lipstick is my go-to! And you know what? It ALWAYS makes me smile! Classic red lip with an LBD? Can't go wrong! This is one for my fave shades from @essensbeautyofficial 'Classy Lip' No 5."

RELATED: Catherine Tyldesley sends fans wild in fitted wrap dress

Catherine accessorised her slinky dress with glittering celestial earrings

While Catherine's 637k followers were delighted to find out her makeup details, fans were also keen to find out where she bought her celestial earrings from, with one writing: "Look great! Anyone know where these earrings are from?"

"Beautiful photos, love your earrings," added another.

READ: 11 best Zodiac necklaces inspired by Meghan Markle's constellation pendant & Millie's Sagittarius necklace on Love Island

Moon and Stars Earrings, £2.80, Nasty Gal

Catherine's exact pair is currently in the Nasty Gal sale for £2.80 – yes, really. Too good to miss, this shimmering set sparkles with diamante detailing. Sure to elevate any and every outfit, whether you're looking to spruce up a classic jeans and blazer combo or accessorising a wedding guest outfit, these earrings are not to be missed.

MORE: Loved Meghan Markle’s delicate swallow earrings? Amazon is selling a near-identical pair

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Catherine Tyldesley dyes son's hair orange

Regularly providing style inspiration to her fans, just last month Catherine wowed in yet another gorgeous ensemble on Instagram. Stepping out in a black and green floral wrap dress from Ganni, the TV star coordinated her midi with strappy heeled sandals as well as a dainty heart necklace and several stud earrings from Foales.

Teasing a new project, she wrote: "Great night last night! Can't wait for you guys to see! Styling @martinealexander dress @ganni. Hair and makeup @collettemakeup. Tan @siobhan_obeauty @fakebakeunited. Skin prep @oneaestheticstudio. Bling @foaleslondon."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.