Victoria Beckham is well known for loving the colour black. After all, she did make the little black dress a 'thing' back in the 90s. So you can imagine our surprise when the former Spice Girl shared her latest design from her fashion label.

Taking to Instagram, David Beckham's wife showed fans her new crochet knit, which was decked out in rainbow colours. Wow! The 47-year-old uploaded a series of snaps of various influencers styling up the item, and we really like what we see.

Fans loved the retro essence of the look, but some were unsure. In the comments section, one wrote: "Oh fashion is literally going round the circle AND coming back again & again!" Another follower quipped: "You need @tomdaley working with you!"

Ever since the athlete was spotted knitting in the stands of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, crochet and all things woolly are trending. So it's great to see VB is on board, too.

It's not just the texture that got people talking, but it was also the rainbow colours. Although the brunette beauty may love muted shades, colour is slowly becoming a more prominent part of the wardrobe. She previously told The Telegraph: "I used to wear a lot of black, so I would never understand why certain people used to say, ‘You need to wear colour.’ I just thought black was great but now I really enjoy wearing colour. When I see pictures of myself in colour it feels fresh and more useful."

She added: “I’m in a great position because I can see pictures of myself and learn from what I see.”

Victoria also mentioned that David is a fan of her new look, too. “A few months ago I was wearing blue trousers and a simple red jumper. David never really comments on pictures of me but he said, ‘Those pictures look really great, it’s great to see you in colour.'” Can't say much fairer than that, right?

