Julia Roberts' treasured ring is just $20 on sale - shop it before it sells out

Oscar-winner Julia Roberts put Baublebar's Alidia ring on the map when she was spotted wearing the stackable jewelry to Rita Wilson's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

With a price tag of only $44, the rings by the jewelry brand also beloved by fellow A-listers like Bella Hadid, Meghan Markle and Lizzo quickly sold out. But now you can shop the coveted, sparkly BaubleBar accessory on sale for more than 50% off, just $20 each, in some amazing colors.

These gorgeous rings may just sell out again - so if you love them as much as the Pretty Woman star does, you should definitely snap them up now.

SHOP JULIA'S STYLE: Mini Alidia Rings, were $44 each, now $20, BaubleBar

How will you style the stackable rings? Julia wore them with an emerald green Salvatore Ferragamo emerald green pantsuit and colorful $1690 'Vara' crossbody, along with Sophia Webster rainbow-heel booties, proving that even though some of her wardrobe choices can cost big bucks, she loves a good high-low fashion mix as much as we do!

'Pretty Woman' star Julia wore the stackable rings to good friend Rita Wilson's star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

We also recommend checking out a couple more of our faves: the Baguette initial necklace as worn by Lizzo, which has been reduced from $48 to $18, and Mini Granita Tassel Earrings which are a true steal at $12, reduced from $36.

