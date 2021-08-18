Pregnant Alex Jones is ready to pop - and looks so chic in new dress

Alex Jones is on the home stretch of her pregnancy and can't wait to meet her baby girl. On Tuesday evening, the star shared a snap of her in a new blue floral dress and she looked positively blooming.

The mother-of-two wrote: "Not much room in there…" Her fancy frock featured a lovely blue floral print and had puff sleeves and a body-skimming fit. We've found a great lookalike should you wish to invest.

The 44-year-old is currently enjoying her maternity leave from the show and the break clearly agrees with her; she is glowing!

Speaking about her pregnancy to HELLO! last month, the star explained she has felt pretty good throughout her trimesters. "I'm feeling better this pregnancy, I think, than the other two, even though they were good pregnancies – so far so good. I don't know whether I've just got less time to think about it maybe?"

Alex is ready to pop!

She added: "We're really excited. It was a huge surprise and the very best type of surprise. We didn't see it coming and we're just embracing it and kind of bracing ourselves at the same time for what it will mean to have four… Four?! My brain's gone!"

Alex's life is all go, and she remarks she doesn't really get 'me time' but her job is her sanctuary. "There isn't much time for that at the minute, and that's ok. I've kind of resigned myself to thinking, well you know, we're in it, there's another baby, this is how it's going to be for a few years."

"I'm really lucky in many ways. I love my job. Work for me doesn't feel like a pain; I go in and my friends are there, the girls in makeup and Tess who's my stylist and we have a good chat. So I feel like even though it's not social, it feels it."

