Alex Jones compares baby bumps with Joanna Page wearing £10 Zara dress

Alex Jones' third baby will be here very soon indeed and the star is currently presenting her last week of The One Show before she heads off on maternity leave. Aww!

On Tuesday's show, she was joined by fellow Welsh star Joanna Page of Gavin & Stacey fame, who has also just announced her own pregnancy. How cute?

Gethin Jones shared a backstage Instagram Story of the pair having a catch up, and in the video, Alex wore a stylish blue printed Zara dress and high heel boots, whilst Joanna looked fab in yellow. Blooming gorgeous!

Alex's dress actually went down to just £9.99 in the Zara sale. It had a rounded neckline, voluminous, hippy-esque sleeves as well as a ruffled hem. Ideal for a pregnant lady! It's sadly sold out but we've found a great alternative from New Look. Keep scrolling…

Gethin fimed Alex and Joanna comparing bumps!

At the start of the week, Alex spoke about her impending mat leave, saying: "This is our last week before the summer break and the baba arrives. Enjoyed that show so much…Won’t be able to fit through the studio door soon."

Blue Vanilla Pale Blue Geometric Tiered Smock Dress, £26, New Look

It's not the first time the 44-year-old has left fans envious of her maternity style. Keeping stylish has looked pretty effortless the mother-of-two, and she has stayed away from maternity wear, simply wearing items in a bigger size. Her looks are put together by Tess Wright, who coincidentally, has just started styling Joanna!

Sharing a snap of the actress wearing an ethereal white dress, Tess wrote: "What an absolute delight to be working with the totally gorgeous @iamjoannapage. We met for a cuppa to get to know each other and 3hrs later we were still gassing! I am so incredibly lucky to work with such talent #fashionstylist #bestjobever"

