Heavily pregnant Alex Jones reveals attempt at inducing labour The Welsh presenter is set to welcome her third child imminently

Alex Jones has been making the most of her final days as a mother-of-two. The One Show presenter, who is set to welcome her third child with husband Charlie Thomson any day now, has been spending quality time with her sons Teddy, four, and Kit, two, during her maternity leave, as well as following her doctor's orders in a bid to induce labour.

The 44-year-old Welsh beauty filmed herself enjoying a leisurely stroll in her local park, braving the rain in a bid to "keep moving" and speed up the process.

Filming herself walking in the rain before panning the camera down over her stomach, she explained: "Well, they do say try and keep moving. So I've dropped the boys off at nursery this morning, so me and - there she is, bumpety bump! - are doing a little walk.

"It's not the best of weather... It's actually throwing it down now. Coat and a hood. Still nice to be outside."

Gentle exercise is said to be one of the best ways to induce labour naturally, as well as sexual intercourse, eating spicy foods, taking herbal remedies like castor oil and acupuncture sessions.

Alex posted a cute snap of sons Teddy and Kit

Alex also shared a sweet snap of her two boys sitting on the swing together, joking: "What's gonna happen when there's 3?!"

The BBC presenter headed off on maternity leave last week, and admitted she felt emotional bidding farewell to her job for a little while.

Alex shared a snap on Instagram which showed her sitting next to co-host Gethin Jones.

The One Show host is set to welcome a baby girl

She captioned the photo: "And just like that it's time to say goodbye to the show temporarily and get ready to welcome our little girl. Thank you to everyone who sent their best wishes tonight.

"You'll know that I'm prone to a good cry on the show at the best of times but seeing those messages at the end, especially from mum and dad and Charlie really set me off.

Alex went on maternity leave last week

"Thanks to our viewers for helping keep me sane during this last year and a half and for the warm welcome every night.

"I'll miss being on that sofa at 7 and of course, the brilliant team who work so hard behind the scenes."

Alex concluded by saying: "That is actually the last time ever that I'll sit on that particular sofa as we are having a bit of a revamp over the summer hols. Feeling full up with love, gratitude and chips."