Amanda Holden is currently enjoying herself on a family holiday, and the Britain's Got Talent judge has consistently wowed fans with her swimwear.

And on Tuesday, the star had another winner as she posed on the side of a boat in a stunning white Naia Beach bikini.

WATCH: Amanda Holden's best swimsuits and bikinis

Reclining on the side of the boat, the star simply wrote: "Ahoy there," alongside a heart and sunshine emoji.

Amanda looked stunning the snap, which was only enhanced by the pristine waters around her and the idyllic islands that made up the background of the shot.

Her fans were mostly left speechless by the incredible snap, with many posting heart and heart eyed face emojis.

Those who were able to gets words out only left one-worded comments like "beautiful" or "perfect" or "wow".

The star was wearing a Naia Beach maia white bikini, which was styled in the brand's signature Grecian design. The bikini, which ties around at the back, costs £120.

Amanda looked as stunning as ever

The star's day began at the pool of their dreamy holiday home, where she filmed a small clip of her daughter emerging from the water.

"#swish," Amanda wrote, as her daughter swept her water-filled hair back behind her.

The 50-year-old has been sharing several snaps and videos from her dreamy getaway, and last week she stunned fans, once again, in a plunging swimsuit.

The mum-of-two looked gorgeous as usual, rocking the 'Palma Halterneck Swimsuit' from her extensive Melissa Odabash collection.

Amanda's green, leaf print one-piece is shaped to a halterneck silhouette with a plunging neckline and swooping back and showed off her incredible figure to perfection.

While there's no denying Amanda's golden tan and phenomenal bikini body dazzled her fans, it was what she was doing in the video that really sparked a reaction.

Maia Bikini White, £120.00, Naia Beach

Sipping on a glass of wine while sitting on the edge of a pool overlooking a luscious landscape, Amanda took on the TikTok swimming pool challenge.

"Jumping into the pool using different categories," she captioned the clip posted on her Instagram.

