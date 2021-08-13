Amanda Holden's sunset photo in mini dress gets fans talking

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's official, Amanda Holden can do no wrong. The 50-year-old presenter looked breathtakingly beautiful in her latest snap from her family holiday, rocking a white dress with an extremely low-cut neckline.

Amanda was seen posing on a boat ride at sunset, showing off her ultra bronzed tan as she gazed out over the water. Revealing she was heading off to a family dinner, she captioned the post: "#taxi #dinner #family". Jealous, us?

WATCH: Jubilant Amanda Holden celebrates at the Euros

The broderie anglaise number boasted a deep V-neck and short hem, with cute capped sleeves balancing it out.

Amanda accessorised with a low pendant necklace, an eye-catching gold bangle and a pair of stylish sunglasses. The post was met by an influx of admiring comments from her Instagram followers, including her celebrity pals.

Amanda showed off her golden tan in a white dress

Ruth Langsford branded her "beautiful" while Ashley Roberts declared she was an "absolute babe". Another fan joked: "Oh to be rich and Beautiful and tanned . Stunning as always".

While we might not be jetting off on holiday any time soon, we can certainly aspire to having Amanda's beach wardrobe.

White Broderie Mini Wrap Dress, £23.99, New Look

A broderie anglaise mini dress will never go out of style and makes the perfect beach-to-dinner attire. Throw it on over your swimsuit or dress it up with heels for the evening – resort wear sorted.

We're loving New Look's cute version, and it's flying off the virtual shelves.

The BGT star looked stunning in a bikini

Amanda is soaking up the sun with her husband Chris Hughes and their daughters Lexi and Hollie, with fans speculating they are staying in Corfu. Earlier this week, she delighted fans by posting a daring image of herself in a tiny white bikini while soaking in a pool.

Amanda's bikini is from Tess Daly's swimwear line, Naia Beach. Her particular one is the 'Maia White Bikini', which features the brand's signature Grecian design and statement NAIA trims.

