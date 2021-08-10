Kate Beckinsale heats up Instagram poolside in a hot pink dress that looks like art We. Are. Speechless.

There are your typical dresses and then there are dresses that turn heads and stop people in their tracks, and Kate Beckinsale just shared a gorgeous photo of herself wearing the latter.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale wows in white bikini for breathtaking new beach photo

The Underworld star made fans go wild when she uploaded a snap of herself covering Rollercoaster Magazine wearing a strapless, tiered Lever Couture dress in a dazzling hot pink hue, and it came complete with a dramatic asymmetrical hemline that skimmed past her thigh.

Kate looked incredible in a Lever Couture dress on the cover of Rollercoaster

Kate struck a fierce pose in the statement number outside, in front of a dreamy pool, and paired it with platform silver metallic heels and a soft splash of pink on her lips.

The actress also wore her hair in a bob with soft curls.

Kate Beckinsale stuns with a surprising new transformation you would never expect

"Caught me relaxing by the pool @rollacoaster. Thanks so much @rollacoaster magazine @marksquires_studio and the divine @theofficialsuperstar who interviewed me," Kate wrote, before thanking several more creators who brought the vision to life.

Fans were quick to comment on Kate’s look, with one writing, "Seriously, wow. You don’t age…..at all. Stunning." Another added: "This is camp. This is Met Gala level camp."

Kate dished to the mag about her starring role in Amazon Prime film Jolt, telling Rollercoaster, "It’s really hard to get a female character with a full spectrum of color into this kind of action movie, and I’ve done a couple of them. It's a fairly macho film company, but then we have a female director, we have me, and we have a really great cast."

Kate announced she'll be helping MRVL Skin launch their luxury skincare line this Fall 2021

"So it did feel like a sneaky, groundbreaking move to be able to get this incredibly colorful woman into a movie like that."

MORE: Kate Beckinsale’s unexpected road trip look is next level glam

The actress also made fans swoon when she posted a photo of herself in Turks and Caicos looking stunning in a black crop top as she stood in front of a picturesque backdrop. Kate’s skin was glowing, and she used the photo to make an exciting announcement.

"Proud to announce that I am working with @mrvlskin to launch their luxury skincare line this Fall 2021!,” she wrote alongside the post. “Blue scorpion peptides, baby. Love this team and can’t wait to share these amazing skincare products with you."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.