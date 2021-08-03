Kate Beckinsale's appearance causes a stir after she denies cosmetic surgery rumours

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kate Beckinsale's appearance sparked a huge reaction from her fans after she shared a provocative clip on Monday evening.

The Jolt actress looked phenomenal rocking a figure-flaunting long-sleeved orange dress by Rasario while posing with giant balloons between her legs.

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale wows in white bikini for breathtaking new beach photo

Sharing a clip on her Instagram, Kate sat outside her home while she watched the balloons float up into the air.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale's morning routine has surprising feature

Cheekily captioning the post, she wrote: "O, balls."

Her fans were quick to comment on her sensational appearance, with one writing: "How does it feel to be so gorgeous every single second of your life?"

A second said: "Wow! You look stunning in orange." A third added: "Would you please stop being so gorgeous! It's most distracting."

MORE: Kate Beckinsale’s surprising road trip look is next level glam

MORE: Kate Beckinsale stuns with a surprising new transformation you would never expect

Kate looked gorgeous in her orange designer dress

Kate got her glad rags on to attend the Westwood premiere of The Suicide Squad on Monday evening.

Her appearance comes after she shut down rumours that her age-defying beauty has had some professional help.

Kate has denied have cosmetic surgery

Speaking to The Sunday Times recently, Kate denied that she has had any cosmetic surgery performed on her face. "I haven't had any [cosmetic work]! I'm not against people having it. [But] I do get [expletive] off. It's sort of a given that I've had it, which I just literally haven't," she said.

Kate admitted the reason why she hasn't is that she is fearful that something might go wrong.

GET THE LOOK:

Rasario Bishop-Sleeved Maxi Dress, $2,387/£1,638, Harrods

She explained: "I'm frightened of paralysing my face. My mum's voice is in my head, very loud, at all times. My mum wouldn't even get a facial, she is suspicious of anything like that, and looks radiant and amazing.

"I know if I did do Botox, I'd be the one that would get the droopy eye, and my mum would go, 'I told you! See? You should never do that.'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.