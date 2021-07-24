﻿
Carol Vorderman looks ravishing in figure-flaunting red dress

The former Countdown star turned up the heat

Jenni McKnight

Carol Vorderman turned up the heat on Saturday morning wearing a gorgeous figure-flaunting dress.

The former Countdown star looked stunning for her stint on BBC Radio Wales, rocking a bold red strapless frock that cinched in at the waist and skimmed her famous curves.

Adding a matching long-sleeved shrug and a large necklace that featured a cross design in homage to the British and Irish rugby union team, Carol looked phenomenal for her early morning start.

Posting a snap of her outfit with a mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories, the 60-year-old wrote: "Off to do that radio thang @bbc Radio Wales… AND supporting @britishandirishlions."

Carol certainly knows how to grab her fans' attention. On Friday, she sent her followers wild when she shared a snap on social media wearing a skin-tight bodysuit.

The TV star is currently soaking up the sunshine at her Welsh home and was preparing for a day of fun water activities. Carol captioned the picture: "Every day is another adventure…this time we're off to catch some fish on a kayak with Joe from @catch_and_cook_pembrokeshire and my mate @what_hannah_ate_next What could possibly go wrong".

Carol looked gorgeous in her bold red dress

The star looked sensational as she sported a makeup-free look, showing off her natural beauty. She wore her hair in loose waves and absolutely rocked the one-piece, ready to hit the water with friends.

Fans loved the look, rushing to the comments to share their thoughts. One wrote: "You are absolutely incredible," while another gushed: "You look amazing Carol".

It seems that Carol has been enjoying lots of different sporting activities during her trip, sharing her love of paddleboarding with her followers on Thursday.

Carol wowed fans in her skin-tight bodysuit

But before making it to the waves, she made sure to snap a selfie in a stunning red top that perfectly highlighted her curves. She paired the red-hot item with a pair of shorts and matching sandals, as she lounged against her sofa that looked out onto the most beautiful view of the Welsh countryside.

"Went off on another paddleboarding adventure #Wales yesterday," she wrote. "I just love it…on it most days now and vaguely improving…".

Her fans were in awe of the incredible photo, and one enthused: "Yes VORDERS darling," while another added: "Gorgeous legs Carol."

