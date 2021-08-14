We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Carol Vorderman is truly an inspiration when it comes to keeping fit – especially if it means looking as good as she does in skintight sportswear.

The 60-year-old put on another show-stopping display on Friday when she showcased her phenomenal curves in a pair of figure-hugging leggings and a grey crop top.

Carol's high-waisted leggings highlighted her trim waist and defined stomach, while her figure-flaunting top had a cheeky mesh detail across her chest.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman dons a bikini to tackle home DIY project

Even in her casual ensemble, Carol looked gorgeous as she posed for one of her now trademark mirror selfies before heading out for a walk.

The mathematician captioned the post on her Instagram Stories: "Back to #happyscruff today and an early walk."

Carol undoubtedly owes her toned physique to a healthy, balanced diet and dedicated fitness routine. She's also a fan of intermittent fasting and 28-day detox diets.

Carol looked gorgeous in her figure-hugging sportswear

On Thursday, Carol set pulses racing wearing a cut-out dress from Self Portrait to attend Ladies Day at the Ffos Las Racecourse.

Sharing a selfie to her social media, Carol could be seen posing in the fabulous frock, which was the most stunning khaki colour and featured a flattering neckline, wrap bust detail and cut-out waist.

The star's figure looked sensational in the stylish number, which she paired with khaki open-toe heels and a statement necklace.

Carol wore her newly dyed hair in loose waves and sported a subtle brown smokey eye, complimenting her outfit's colour palette perfectly.

Carol wowed fans in her Self Portrait dress for the races

Last week, Carol showed off her much lighter locks, transforming her previously dark hair into a blonde ombre hue.

Smiling for the camera as her long hair fell over her white top, Carol penned: "Someone's had her hair done…! Really like it #blondeish #kalas_hair_boutique."

Before her trip to the salon, Carol stunned fans with another new look, albeit temporary, when she added a gorgeous filter that gave her pink hair!

Carol dyed her hair a lighter shade in time for summer

The presenter took to her Instagram Stories to share some behind-the-scenes snaps from a secret photoshoot, including one of her lying on a sofa, wearing a black fitted dress teamed with an oversized peach belt.

The filter placed over the top of the image gave Carol dark pink hair with candyfloss highlights – and she looked incredible with the funky shade.

