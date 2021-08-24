Christine Lampard's £24 dress she wore on Lorraine looks so expensive

Christine Lampard has fast become the fashion icon of ITV! The 42-year-old dazzled fans on Monday morning in a stunning floral print dress that we need in our lives, ASAP.

The frock in question has all the makings of a truly great dress; it's midi in length and features puff frill sleeves and a flattering V neckline. The striking floral print is so eye-catching and pretty. So you can imagine our delight when we discovered it cost just £24! It looks like it would have a much higher price tag, so we were pleasantly surprised. The brunette beauty added layered gold chains around her neck and classic black strappy sandals.

All sizes of the dress are currently in stock, but for under £30, we suggest you don't hang about if you wish to invest!

Christine's glam squad were on hand nearby to create a totally flawless beauty look, too. She wore her long, raven tresses in a voluminous, lightly curled style and her makeup looked as dewy and fresh as ever - she sported dramatic smokey eyeshadow nd a slick of nude lipstick which was applied by Helen Hand.

We love Christine's £24 dress

Speaking about her style (which fans love to see on Instagram) the mother-of-two told ITV she doesn't like anything too fussy: "I like relatively simple cut clothes. I go for classic rather than flashing anything too much. I feel more comfortable to have my legs covered and parts of arms covered."

Haniya Frill Sleeve Floral Midi Dress, £24, Blue Vanilla

Christine has been filling in for Lorraine all over the summer so effortlessly. But sometimes, she does get nervous! She previously explained: "It’s more scary presenting by yourself because if something goes wrong, it’s up to you to fix it. You can kill a couple of minutes talking to another presenter, so it’s definitely more on edge when you are on your own. It’s certainly more stressful. But, saying that, Lorraine is such a well-oiled machine. Lorraine has everything so perfectly organised."

