Jennifer Lopez sizzles in a neon cutout dress that will blow your mind

Jennifer Lopez keeps proving she’s only getting better with time, and whether she’s rocking a figure-flattering shirt dress or a string bikini, the Hustlers star looks sensational every time - and serves up major style inspo.

Such was the case yet again when the Pa Ti crooner shared a video selfie that showed her striking a pose during a shoot for her J.Lo Beauty company and Sephora wearing a sleek, ribbed neon yellow David Koma dress with a peek-a-boo cutout that revealed a glimpse of her torso.

J.Lo looked incredible in her sleek David Koma dress

J.Lo’s stylist, Mariel Haen, paired the long-sleeved look with a pair of clear pumps that gave us total Cinderella vibes. The triple-threat-star rocked her hair sleek and straight with the top part of it pulled back, revealing her gorgeous, glowing skin.

We were obsessed with the look and tracked the dress down on FWRD.

David Koma front cutout flounce dress, $670, Forward

"My favorite color is neon anything. Did a fun lil thing for @Sephora and @JLoBeauty coming soon," J.Lo captioned a glam selfie of herself wearing the look, and tagged her glam squad. "@chrisappleton1 @robzangardi @marielhaenn @maryphillips @tombachik".

Fans went wild over the post, with one writing: "Beautiful!" Another added: "Absolutely stunning!"

J.Lo also looked stunning when she and Ben Affleck took their children to the famed Magic Castle in Hollywood, Calif. last weekend. Rather than rock one of her signature body-hugging styles, the J.Lo Beauty mogul turned heads in a chic blue shirt dress complete with a scalloped hemline and eyelet detailing on the skirt.

J.Lo and Ben went on a dreamy vacation to Europe this summer

The dress also tied at the waist, flattering her incredible figure, and the mom-of-two completed the look with matching blue stiletto heels and a white handbag.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the Jenny From the Block singer could be seen arriving in Ben’s Range Rover and holding his hand as they walked into Magic Castle, with J.Lo’s twins Max and Emme, 3, and Ben and Jennifer Garner’s children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine, trailing behind them.

The duo’s outing came just a day after Bennifer 2.0 went on a date night with their children to see the hit Broadway play, Hamilton, at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood on Friday night.

Jennifer looked gorgeous during that date night too, wearing a tiered floral dress that she topped with a brown suede jacket. She finished the look with platform peep-toe heels and an ivory Coach Studio bag that featured a gold ‘C’ clasp (We tracked it down at Bloomingdale's).

