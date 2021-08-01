Jennifer Lopez turns heads in a dreamy cutout dress we want in our closets asap The Hustlers star wore a sweet tribute to Ben Affleck too

It’s clear Jennifer Lopez’s bikini collection is worth taking note of for resort style inspo, but her summer looks are not to be missed either. Not long after making jaws drop in a neon yellow string bikini, the Hustlers star wowed as she took a stroll in Portofino rocking a chic, white collared summer dress complete with midriff cutouts and short sleeves.

In a photo posted by the Daily Mail, The Jenny From the Block songstress could be seen accessorizing the look with diamond stud earrings, oversized square-rimmed sunglasses, and a statement-making Dolce & Gabbana Capri Bag in Carretto-print canvas.

J.Lo and Ben have been spending time together in Europe

J.Lo finished the look with metallic gold sandals and her now-signature ‘Ben’ necklace and hopped on a boat with friends to cruise around the Meditteranean.

Speaking of her European adventures with Ben Affleck, the J.Lo Beauty mogul continued to give fans major travel envy over the weekend when she shared a number of gorgeous snaps that showed her kicking back in a bright yellow string bikini on a private yacht.

J.Lo looked incredible in a neon yellow Frankie's Bikinis bikini

In the picturesque photos, JLo can be seen looking out into the sunset as she put her incredibly toned physique on display. The 52-year-old actress accessorized her vibrant swimwear with a diamante bracelet and tinted aviator sunglasses and wore her caramel-hued hair down in windswept, beachy waves.

The snap sent her 168million followers into a meltdown, with one writing: "The fact that her body is all natural. She works hard for her figure and it shows."

The Hustlers star recently turned 52 - and looks incredible!

Another added, "That neon yellow looks amazing on you," meanwhile a third simply commented: "Goddess."

While the singer is yet to reveal her exact outfit details, it looks very similar to the Binx Triangle Bikini in lemon, from Frankie's Bikinis, which she's long been a fan of.

Since announcing the return of 'Bennifer', Jen and Ben have been sailing around Italy together, joined by friends, including artist and photographer Anna Carballosa, who has been capturing Jen's bikini moments on camera.

