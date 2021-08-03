Kelly Ripa looks phenomenal in candid vacation snap taken by Mark Consuelos The Live co-host is taking a well-deserved time off work over the summer

Kelly Ripa is enjoying spending quality family time with her husband and children during her time off from Live with Kelly and Ryan.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son Michael makes revelation about famous family in rare interview

The TV host has been on vacation for just over a week – and it looks like she's having a fantastic time.

While the mom-of-three has been keeping a low profile on social media during this time, she delighted fans over the weekend with a candid snapshot of herself at their vacation home.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa clears up rumours during vacation with Mark Consuelos

The photo - was taken by Mark Consuelos - saw Kelly changing into a terry cloth playsuit that had been created by Andy Cohen for Sant and Abel.

MORE: Kelly Ripa reveals incredible news and husband Mark Consuelos 'can't wait'

WATCH: Kelly Ripa addresses bizarre rumours during family vacation in video with Mark Consuelos

In the picture, a glimpse from the family's holiday home could be seen, including the beautiful view of the garden.

Although a candid picture, Kelly showcased her enviable figure, and many fans were quick to send compliments her way.

Kelly Ripa shared a candid vacation picture taken by Mark Consuelos

As well as many fire emojis being posted, one fan wrote: "So cute!" while another commented: "Love the look Kelly. So relaxing." A third added: "You look better than most models!"

MORE: Kelly Ripa looks sensational in windswept beach photo to mark special celebration

MORE: Kelly Ripa prepares for bittersweet end of an era in her family

Others appreciated the candid nature of Mark's photo, with one writing: "His pictures bring me such joy. I do love knowing I’m not alone in the husband picture taking contest."

This is Kelly and Mark's final summer before son Joaquin leaves home for university

During Kelly's time off Live, a number of fill-in hosts have joined Ryan Seacrest on the show, including Tamron Hall and Maria Menounos.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola causes a stir in rare family photo

READ: Kelly Ripa's replacement revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan

This is Kelly and Mark's final summer with their son Joaquin at home, who is thought to have joined his parents on vacation.

Come September, the 18-year-old will be going to university, and unlike his older siblings who chose to study close to home in New York, he will be moving states to attend the University of Michigan.

Kelly's oldest son Michael - who graduated from New York University last year during the pandemic – recently appeared on Live where he opened up about how he thought his parents would cope being at home without any of their children.

Kelly and Mark are believed to be in The Hamptons

The former Hope and Faith actress asked her son: "Do you think dad and I will be able to handle it when you kids are out of the house?"

MORE: Kelly Ripa's closet at her townhouse is mistaken for a boutique

MORE: Kelly Ripa's joyous work news revealed - and it involves Ryan Seacrest!

Michael responded with: "She's already adopted a dog, you've been preparing for an empty nest, I think you'll be fine."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.